Scattered storms on repeat for Monday, Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A scattered shower popped up Monday afternoon on the sea breeze in Central Florida.

Monday night, most of those storms are confined to the south and east of Orlando.

The storms will soon push into the Atlantic.

Later Monday night, the low in Orlando will drop to 72.

For Tuesday, rain chances still hover at about 30%. The daytime high will blast right back to 93 degrees.

The showers will erupt along with the sea breeze movement and will linger into the early evening.

By Wednesday, a cold front to the north will sag toward Central Florida. This lift from the front, combined with daytime heating, will push rain chances up to 50%.

The high will max out at 92.

For Thursday rain chance will still be here at 50% as the cold front slowly sags further south. The temperatures will also drop a little with the front and the additional showers. Look for the high Thursday to be 87 degrees.

By Friday, rain chances drop, and the daytime high will be back to below normal for a few days.

Friday will hit 85, Saturday 83, and Sunday 84.