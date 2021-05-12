Rain to continue this week in Central Florida

Rain is expected to hit Central Florida on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered showers erupted along the sea breeze and outflow boundaries this afternoon.

Tuesday night, most of those are coming to an end.

Central Florida will drop to a low of 72 degrees in Orlando.

Wednesday will be another day of rain chances and heat. The daytime high will surge to 93 before the showers kick in.

The rain chances are up to 50% on Wednesday. Most of the action will begin after 3 p.m.

The rain will linger until about 8 p.m. before calming for the evening.

On Thursday, the cold front finally sags through Central Florida. This will push rain chances up to 60%. The wind on Thursday will veer and start coming in from the northeast. This, along with more rain, will make for a cooler day.

Look for the high to max out at 85 on Thursday.

The next few days that follow will be cooler. The high on Friday will be 84 with a 30% chance of rain.

For the weekend, the sunshine takes over and Central Florida has a spectacular forecast. The high for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.