Cooler air to return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The showers are ending all across Central Florida.

The rest of the Wednesday should be calm. It will remain muggy, but calm.

The cold front that is on the way will sag through Thursday. This front seems to be losing most of the energy needed to lift and produce storms.

Rain chances have been dialed back to about 40% for Thursday.

The cooler air is still arriving.

Look for the high Thursday to max out at 83 degrees. This is 5 degrees below normal for the date and much cooler than the mid-90s we were having just last week.

The high temperature on Friday will also be 83 with rain chances dropping to 10%.

Saturday looks to be the coolest day in the forecast period. The high for Saturday will be 80. That is just about as cool as it gets here in Central Florida this time of year on a rain-free day.

Sunday will be a tad bit warmer, but still cool with a high of 82.

You should enjoy this cool break. By this time next week, the highs will once again be approaching 90.