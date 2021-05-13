Clear icon
Rain, cooler temperatures move into Central Florida

Orlando to reach highs near 80 through weekend

Troy Bridges
Meteorologist

Weather
Florida
Florida beach. File photo.
Florida beach. File photo.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will see a front move through Central Florida on Thursday, bringing some off-and-on rain and cooler weather.

Rain chances will be 50%, with highs near 80. The average high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 97, set in 1922.

Friday’s high will also be near 80. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

There’s no chance of rain over the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Orlando has a 0.10 rain surplus in 2021.

