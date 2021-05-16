Open those windows! Comfortable stretch continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re not a fan of the sultry weather of last week, this weather is for you. It will remain warm, but the soupy air will stay away for the next day or so. By Tuesday it will start to creep back with a little more humidity settling in Wednesday. Still, the oppressive, tropical feel isn’t returning this week.

Dew point temperatures

Sunday will feature a continued breeze, but with mostly sunny skies. Highs again top out in the low-to-mid 80s.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

The rip current threat remains extremely high Sunday and the surf will be rough due to a strong northeast wind. Use extra caution if you plan on entering the ocean.