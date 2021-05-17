Lovely week of weather on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful Monday across Central Florida.

Temperatures will top off in the mid-80s, with only one or two sprinkles possible along the coast. We will see a 10% coverage or less as an east breeze rolls onshore.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 97, set in 1915.

We will see high temperatures in the mid-80s on Tuesday and upper 80s for Wednesday through Sunday.

We will see slight rain chances at 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday and 30% on Friday.

There will be no chance of rain into the weekend.

Ad

Orlando has a rain deficit of 0.34 inches since the first of the year.