Onshore flow will bring a few showers to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We can expect temperatures in the mid-80s across Central Florida for the next several days.

We will see what is called an onshore flow impacting our rain chances. That means we will see a few showers move onshore from the ocean waters as the wind kicks up out of the east.

Rain chances will be at 20% for the next couple of days. That doesn’t mean it won’t rain, it just means it won’t be as widespread.

Expect most of the showers to be along the coast, with one or two will moving inland.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 89 degrees. The record high is 97, set in 1930.

We saw a trace of rain officially at the Orlando airport Monday, putting our deficit at 0.46 inches since the first of the year.