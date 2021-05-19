Go fly a kite! Warm, windy day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hold on to your hat.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be below average for the next couple of days as we warm into the mid-80s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1908.

Like Tuesday, an east breeze will kick up, bringing a couple of showers onshore.

Expect a 20% chance of rain through Friday.

By the weekend, high temperatures will be near 90, with no chance of rain.

Expect temperatures to be in the mid-90s to start next workweek.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 0.58 inches this year.