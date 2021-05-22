Will it stay windy this weekend in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wind that had dominated Central Florida weather this week will finally start to slow down over the weekend.

The only problem is, when the wind calms, temperatures will zoom.

The wind gusts on Friday reached 20 mph.

Friday night, the winds die down just a little.

By Saturday, we are looking at winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

The daytime high will climb to 87.

On Sunday, the winds calm a little more, and the daytime high goes to 90.

That is close to normal for this time of year, but it’s the warmest we have been all week.

For next week, the big ridge of high pressure settles in just north of Florida. Wind will calm and temps get hot.

The high on Monday looks to be 94. By Wednesday we hit 97, and one week from Friday the high will be 98 degrees.

There is no chance of any widespread rain.