Who turned the heat on? H-O-T week on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the high heat and a fire threat this week in Central Florida.

We will be dry with lower humidity for the next couple of days.

Expect no rain chances as high pressure dominates the forecast all week. We will also experience high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 89. Orlando will be a few degrees above that Monday, at 92 degrees.

The record high is 97, set in 1938.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday and the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

We will see a slight chance for rain this weekend, with highs still in the mid-90s.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 1.25 inches this year.

What was once Tropical Storm Ana Has downgraded to a post tropical cyclone.

Ana is now 600 miles northeast of Bermuda and is moving away from the U.S.