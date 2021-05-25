High heat bakes Central Florida. When will it rain again?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are heading into the mid-90s for highs Tuesday across Central Florida, and we will reach the upper 90s by Friday.

The fire danger will remain high for the next several days as no rain is in the forecast until the weekend.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, leading to sinking air and sunny skies.

Expect a high of 94 in Orlando. The normal high on this date is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1962.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Hot week bakes Central Florida

Highs will climb to 97 by Friday, with lows in the low 70s.

This weekend, we can expect highs in the mid-90s, with rain chances at 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday.

Orlando’s rain deficit in 2021 is 1.42 inches.