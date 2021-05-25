Temperatures to be in the 90s rest of the week in Central Florida

The daytime high in Orlando maxed out at 89 degrees on Monday afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The daytime high in Orlando maxed out at 89 degrees on Monday afternoon.

This normal for this time of year.

The rest of this week will not be normal.

The daytime high Tuesday is set to hit 94. This will be five degrees above the norm.

O Wednesday, Central Florida goes right back to 94 again.

Thursday, the high will continue to climb as Central Florida hits a high of 96.

Friday looks to be the hottest day with a forecast high of 97.

During the workweek, there is no chance of rain.

By Saturday, rain chances start at 20%.

Sunday, the heat remains as Central Florida has a high of 94 and a 30% chance of showers.

It will be hot on Memorial Day.

The high on Monday will be 92 and rain chances are only 30%.