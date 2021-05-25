Temperatures to be in the 90s rest of the week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The daytime high in Orlando maxed out at 89 degrees on Monday afternoon.
This normal for this time of year.
The rest of this week will not be normal.
[TRENDING: Fiancé confesses in shooting death of tattoo worker | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | Ana becomes first named storm of 2021 hurricane season ]
The daytime high Tuesday is set to hit 94. This will be five degrees above the norm.
O Wednesday, Central Florida goes right back to 94 again.
Thursday, the high will continue to climb as Central Florida hits a high of 96.
Friday looks to be the hottest day with a forecast high of 97.
During the workweek, there is no chance of rain.
By Saturday, rain chances start at 20%.
Sunday, the heat remains as Central Florida has a high of 94 and a 30% chance of showers.
It will be hot on Memorial Day.
The high on Monday will be 92 and rain chances are only 30%.