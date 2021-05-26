Hot, hot, hot: Extreme heat coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – The heat continues across Central Florida, so the fire danger will continue to be elevated until we see measurable rain, which isn’t expected until the end of Memorial Day weekend.

Orlando can expect a high temperature of 94 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 90. The record high temperature in Orlando on May 26 is 99, set in 1953.

High temperatures will reach the upper 90s in some regions on Friday.

We will see rain chances at 10% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday and Monday.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 1.60 inches in 2021.