High heat lingers in Central Florida. When will it rain again?

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, leading to more heat in Central Florida.

Expect a high in the mid-90s in Orlando on Thursday. The average high on this date is 90. The record high in Orlando is 100, set in 1962.

On Friday, some areas will be in the upper 90s.

Rain chances hold off until the weekend, with highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and 40% chance on Sunday.

Memorial Day won’t be a washout, but we will see rain chances up to 40%. That trend continues with a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 1.78 inches this year.