With hurricane season on the horizon, wet season begins in Central Florida

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front moving across Central Florida.

The front has moved to our south but will still be a focal point for a few scattered showers and storms.

Before the drier air works in, we will see a chance of a couple of showers and storms Monday afternoon, with a 30% coverage.

Our wet season is likely to begin this week as we see the east and west coast sea breezes fire up and produce heavy downpours, as well as thunder and lightning. Some strong wind gust each afternoon can’t be ruled out.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temps not as hot in Central Florida

Rain chances increase to 60% from Thursday through Saturday.

By Sunday, rain chances are typical at about 40%.

Temperatures will be around the average high of 90 in Orlando. The record high on this date is 102, set in 1945.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s all week.

The rain deficit in Orlando this year stands at 2.54 inches.

Tuesday marks the official start of hurricane season.