Stalled front brings higher rain chances to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are heading into a typical summer pattern before summer officially arrives.

Expect rain chances at 40-60% each afternoon this week as the sea breezes come together.

We still have a front that is stalled out across Central Florida, and a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and lightning.

Orlando on Tuesday will hit a high in the upper 80s. The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1945.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.74 inches since the first of the year.

Currently, there is nothing to pinpoint in the tropics.