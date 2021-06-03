More sea breeze storms to pop up across Central Florida

Spring sunset on Lake Minneola at Waterfront Park in Clermont.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms every afternoon until October.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain Thursday across Central Florida, with a high near 90 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1927.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Friday and will continue over the weekend at 50-60%.

Highs will be in the upper 80s into next week.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.21 inches since the first of the year.

We are not putting anything in the tropics right now.