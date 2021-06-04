Sea breezes fire up this weekend in Central Florida

Travelers rank this Florida beach No. 1 in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the sea breezes once again as the storms fire up each afternoon.

Some storms will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Friday.

[TRENDING: Video: Shootout between children, deputies | Fla. man survives alligator bite to head | Fla. woman found underground -- again]

Expect a 60% coverage of rain for the next couple of days.

Rain chances remain high after 2 p.m. into the weekend.

Ad

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Sunday and a 30% coverage of rain Monday through Thursday.

Wet weekend but not a washout in Central Florida

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 90. Expect highs close to 90 for the next several days.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 100, set in 1985.

Orlando had 0.05 inches of rain, putting the city’s rain deficit at 3.41 inches since the first of the year.