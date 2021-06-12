Clear icon
Show the flowers some love! Low rain chances, hot Saturday

Higher rain chances arrive Sunday, Monday

Jonathan Kegges
, Meteorologist

Florida
heat
rain
Highs Saturday
Highs Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is back on Saturday with highs again surging into the low-to-mid 90s. The coast will jump into the 90s as well with a southwest wind pushing in the heat, rather than blowing in off of the relatively “cooler” Atlantic.

A few storms will be possible later Saturday, but they will again be few and far between. The best chance for rain and a few storms will be east of Orlando, closer to the coast.

Future radar

Higher rain chances return Sunday and Monday.

Beach forecast:

With a southwest wind, the beaches will heat up into the low-to-mid 90s. Be on the lookout for a medium rip current risk. Water temperatures are hanging around 80 degrees. Be on the lookout for a few storms late in the afternoon and early evening coming in from inland areas.

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area to watch in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico/ Bay of Campeche.

Tropical development

As of Saturday, it is a broad, disorganized area of low pressure that will take its time to organize. Development chances with this entity will likely increase by the middle of next week.

