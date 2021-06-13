Rain chances increase Sunday, Monday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rain won’t wash away either day, but the chance to see downpours and storms will go up. The first round of rain pushes through during the mid-to-late morning hours with a lower coverage of storms coming around by the middle of the afternoon. Higher rain chances arrive again later in the afternoon/evening.

Highs top out mainly in the upper 80s, with a few closing in on the lower 90s, especially south of Orlando where it will be relatively drier.

Beach forecast:

There is a decent chance for rain Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s. There is a moderate risk for rip currents,

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area to watch in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico/ Bay of Campeche. As of Sunday morning, it is a broad, disorganized area of low pressure that will take its time to organize. There are no immediate threats at this time. Saharan dust looks to pay a visit to Florida later in the week. Here’s what it means for us!