LIVE RADAR: More strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida remains in an unsettled pattern this week, which means rain chances will be high.

There is a stalled boundary to our north and sea breeze storms will strike each afternoon.

On Monday, storms will move from west to east. Some storms will be strong, with winds greater than 40 mph and heavy downpours.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s all week.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

On Sunday, strong storms caused damage in Cocoa.

More storms and more heat

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A large area of cloudiness and showers located over the Bay of Campeche is associated with a broad low pressure area.

Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly to the north.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days.

There’s a 50% chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a well-defined, nontropical low pressure system is located about 100 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Satellite and radar data indicate that showers and thunderstorms have become a little more concentrated near the center on Monday morning. Furthermore, recent satellite-derived wind data and surface observations indicate that the circulation has become better defined, although the system is still interacting with a frontal boundary.

The low is forecast to move northeast for the next few days while passing over or near the warm Gulf Stream on Monday and Tuesday, which could allow for some tropical development to occur while the system moves away from the United States.

The low should move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia by early Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development.

The system has a 30% chance of developing over the next two to five days.

The next named storm will be called Bill.