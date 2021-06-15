LIVE RADAR: More strong storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for another warm June day with sea breeze storms in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees on Tuesday, just under the average of 91 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1914.

Rain chances will stay high all week in the area.

Who’s been up cause of these storms? Lots of heavy rain and lightning moving through pic.twitter.com/XEDZaNxK5J — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) June 15, 2021

Orlando received 0.94 inches of rain on Monday, putting the city’s rain deficit at 4.73 inches since the first of the year.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

High temperatures will be close to 90 the rest of the workweek, with mid-90s over the weekend.

By the end of the week and the weekend, rain chances taper to about 30%.

TS Bill forms; more storms popping in Central Florida

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics are popping.

Tropical Storm Bill formed Monday off the coast of North Carolina and is moving away from the United States.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Bill, more than 300 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, was packing winds of 45 mph.

Elsewhere, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue to move over the Bay of Campeche in association with a broad low pressure area. Gradual development of the disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico.

The system should begin to move north by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The NHC says there’s a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers.

Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next few days.

Thereafter, a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds will limit chances of formation while the wave moves over the central tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.