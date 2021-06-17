Track the tropics: System expected to develop in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – A broad low pressure area located over the eastern portion of the Bay of Campeche is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

The system will move little Thursday morning, and not much development is expected during that time due to interaction with land and unfavorable upper-level winds.

However, the low should begin to move north by the afternoon, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form by Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Thursday afternoon, if necessary.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

There’s an 80% of tropical development in the next two days and a 90% chance within five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The next named storm will be called Claudette.

