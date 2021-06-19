Lots of heat, not as much rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for Saturday, Juneteenth, as drier air moves in.

For Father’s Day, rain chances will be a bit higher as more tropical moisture works in, mainly to the north. But it will help act as a focal point for more showers and even thunderstorms on Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the Orlando area well into the 90s.

We will warm to 94, with temperature staying in the 90s through the weekend and close to 90 starting next week.

Rain chances will increase to 60% by Monday, and by the middle of next week, rain chances will be much higher at almost 80%.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 90. The average high is 91°. The record high for yesterday is 101, set in 1921. The record high for today is 100, set in 1921. Yesterday in Orlando we only saw officially a trace of rain. Now our deficit is 5.67 inches since the first of the year.