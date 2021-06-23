Cloudy icon
Tracking the tropics: Hurricane center watches 2 systems in Atlantic

Saharan Dust should dry out any disturbances that venture too far north

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic.

The NHC said Wednesday that an area of low pressure east of the Windward Islands has a 10% chance of developing tropical characteristics.

Upper-level winds are expected to keep the system from strengthening, the NHC said.

Meantime, a tropical wave off Africa may gradually develop in the far east Atlantic, according to the hurricane center. Weather officials give it a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.

A large belt of Saharan Dust should dry out any disturbances that venture too far north, and early summer upper-level weather systems, which generally create a hostile environment to development, are a regular feature.

Tropical Storm Claudette formed last week in the Gulf of Mexico, drenching parts of the Gulf Coast as it trekked east into the Atlantic.

The next named storm will be called Danny.

Two systems have a low chance of developing in the tropics.

