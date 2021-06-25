LIVE RADAR: More sea breeze storms; highs in mid-80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain off and on through the afternoon Friday.

High temperatures in Orlando will be in the mid-80s, with a 60% coverage of rain. The normal high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1914.

Orlando saw a high of 88 on Thursday. The record high was 100, set in 1944.

We did see 1.96 inches of rain, so now Orlando’s deficit is 3.40 inches since the first of the year.

We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect rain chances to be at 60% through the weekend.

Storms push east to west across Central Florida

Tracking the tropics

A strong tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic off the African coast is producing a broad and disorganized area of showers and a few thunderstorms.

As the system moves west-northwest into the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, conditions appear marginally conducive for development due to relatively cool ocean temperatures.

However, some development of this system is still possible by early next week.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Danny.