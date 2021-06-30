LIVE RADAR: Earlier start to rain and storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in an unsettled pattern across Central Florida, with rain chances going up every afternoon.

As winds move off the ocean waters from the east to the west, we will see more and more moisture moving on shore, bringing rain chances up to 70% Wednesday through Friday.

Rain chances will be at 60% on Saturday and the Fourth of July.

We could see rain chances lingering right up to the time for fireworks. We will watch and see how it goes.

Expect a high of 89 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 99, set in 1998. The normal high is 92.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.20 inches since the first of the year.

Rain gets early start in Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. This system is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that continues to show some signs of organization.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwest at about 20 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Significant development of this system is unlikely while it moves quickly west to west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph, passing through the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday and then across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea later this week.

Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days.

The NHC says it has a 10% chance to develop in the coming days.