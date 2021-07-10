More late-day storms Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a day similar to Friday with the heat surging in the afternoon and storms firing later in the day. Most of the early afternoon will be on the dry with the bulk of the storm chances arriving late in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be strong.

The highest concentration of storms will be south and east of Orlando, but a stray storm is possible elsewhere, like Friday. Highs Saturday top out in the low 90s.

The best storm chances Sunday shift west of Orlando. Highs climb to around 90 degrees.

Beach forecast:

Be on the lookout for scattered storms. There is a moderate risk for rip currents

Tropics Update:

No new development is expected over the next five days. The Atlantic should enter a relatively quiet period. For an in-depth look at the tropics click here.