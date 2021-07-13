Rinse and repeat: Increasing storms this afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – More afternoon storms will be rolling across Central Florida Tuesday.

Central Florida will see the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out with a few lingering storms into Tuesday night.

Expect up to a 60% coverage of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees for the next several days.

Orlando saw a high temperature of 90Monday. The record high temperature for July 12 was 99 degrees set in 1892.

Central Florida saw .08 inches of rain Monday. Now our deficit is 4.51 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high temperature for Juen 13 is 92. The record high for temperature is 98, a record set in 1892.

Good news: There is nothing we are currently pinpointing in the tropics.