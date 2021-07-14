Partly Cloudy icon
Rain chances remain high through the afternoon

Grab an umbrella before you leave home today

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Raindrops falling on an umbrella
Raindrops falling on an umbrella

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your umbrella, the News 6 weather team is pinpointing more afternoon scattered showers and storms for Wednesday.

Rain chances will be up to 60% as the east coast sea breeze pushes in but chances will be lower Thursday with some dryer air working its way in.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

Expect a 30% coverage of rain for Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances are back to a typical summer pattern with the sea breeze action at 40% for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Expect a high temperature near 90 degrees for Wednesday and through the weekend.

The average high in Orlando is 92 degrees.

Tuesday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 91.

We saw a trace of rain Tuesday. Now our deficit is at 4.74 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for today is 98 degrees set in 1917.

Pinpointing the tropics: We are watching one little area of low pressure off the coast of Newfoundland. This has a 10% chance of development within the next five days.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

