Rain chances remain high through the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your umbrella, the News 6 weather team is pinpointing more afternoon scattered showers and storms for Wednesday.

Rain chances will be up to 60% as the east coast sea breeze pushes in but chances will be lower Thursday with some dryer air working its way in.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

Expect a 30% coverage of rain for Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances are back to a typical summer pattern with the sea breeze action at 40% for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Ad

Expect a high temperature near 90 degrees for Wednesday and through the weekend.

Jul 14 | Scattered showers and storms over the adjacent Atlantic will push onshore the coast this morning. Daytime heating will increase coverage of storms before Noon along or just inland from the coast, spreading inland during the afternoon. If thunder is heard, seek shelter. pic.twitter.com/3U8wmVqtsb — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) July 14, 2021

The average high in Orlando is 92 degrees.

Tuesday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 91.

We saw a trace of rain Tuesday. Now our deficit is at 4.74 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for today is 98 degrees set in 1917.

Pinpointing the tropics: We are watching one little area of low pressure off the coast of Newfoundland. This has a 10% chance of development within the next five days.

Rain chances remain high Wednesday

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.