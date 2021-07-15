After wet start to week, rain chances take a dip in Central Florida

After wet start to week, rain chances drop in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is in for lower rain chances Thursday as drier air works its way into the region.

Expect a 30% chance for rain Thursday and a 20% chance for rain Friday before rain chances increase slightly for the weekend.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

“Rain chances will be back to 40% for the weekend as we pinpoint the east and west coast sea breezes,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Ad

[LIVE RADAR: Find out when you could see rain in your area using live video player below]

Temperatures in Orlando Wednesday reached a high of 90 degrees, eight degrees lower than the record high of 98 set in 1917. The area saw .12 inches of rain Wednesday, leaving the deficit at 4.84 inches since the first of the year, according to Bridges.

The record high for Thursday’s date is 97, set in 1956. Expect a high of 90 again Thursday.

Pinpointing the tropics

Good news: There’s not much activity taking place in the tropics right now.

“There is one area of low pressure near Newfoundland with no big concerns,” Bridges said.

The National Hurricane Center said the area has a 10% chance for tropical development within the next five days.

[TROPICS TRACKER: Get live updates on what’s happening in the tropics using video player below]

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.