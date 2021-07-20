Partly Cloudy icon
Strong sea breeze storms to strike Central Florida

Orlando to reach high in mid-90s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be more sea breeze storms to deal with Tuesday across Central Florida.

Some storms will linger into the night, with heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and strong wind gusts.

Before the heaviest rain arrives, it’s all about the heat. That trend will continue the rest of the week.

Expect a high temperature in the mid-90s. It will feel more like 100 degrees or higher. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1914.

Orlando saw 1.64 inches of rain on Monday, putting the city’s rain deficit at 4.36 inches since the first of the year.

We are not pinpointing anything in the tropics.

email