Area of low pressure increases tropical moisture, upping rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More sea breeze storms can be expected through the afternoon Friday and into the weekend.

“We have increased moisture in the atmosphere,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Part of the reason we have increased moisture is that area of low pressure moving out of Georgia and eventually out to sea.”

[TRENDING: YIMBY: Group wants more housing in Central Fla. | Police: Accused robbers used apps to target LGBTQ+ community | ‘Sufficiently worried:’ Doctor blames low vaccination rates for spike in COVID cases]

Ad

According to Bridges, that area of low pressure has a chance of tropical development but will likely meander away from Florida’s coast over the next few days.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain for the next couple of days with a lower coverage of rain by Sunday.

Temperatures in Orlando Thursday reached a high temperature of 97 degrees, which tied the record set in 1903, according to Bridges. The area saw .35 inches of rain Thursday, putting the deficit at 4.59 inches since the first of the year.

The record-high temperature for Friday is 98 degrees, set in 1962. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s for the next several days.

Pinpointing the tropics

“We are still watching this one area of low pressure that will develop off the coast of Georgia and eventually meander away from Florida,” Bridges said.

According to Bridges, it will give Central Florida a chance for rain through the weekend.

Expect a 30% chance of development within the next five days out to sea.

Ad

The next named storm will be called Fred.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.

You can find everything you need to prepare for an upcoming storm at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.