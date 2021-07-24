Lower storm chances, steamy across Central Florida Saturday

It won’t be completely dry everywhere, but it is not going as stormy as it has been over the last few days. A disorganized area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida will send a few downpours, storms back into Florida. The highest opportunity for scattered rain and storms will be along the coast, but still lower than the past few days.

That same system in the Atlantic will try to pull in drier air for inland areas, keeping rain and storm chances on the lower side Saturday. Sunday, rain chances will go up slightly as that disturbance moves closer to Florida.

Beach forecast:

A high rip current threat exists along the east coast beaches. Red Tide is present for some of the Gulf Coast beaches. Click here for what you can expect at the beach this weekend.

Tropics update:

Most of the tropics are quiet, but development is possible off of the Florida coast late this weekend or early next work week. Here is the latest on that disturbance.