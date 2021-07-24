MODELS, SATELLITE, UPDATES: Disturbance off Florida’s east coast could become tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is monitoring an area of low pressure off of the east coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 60% chance to develop into a tropical depression over the next two days, as well as the next five days.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the low pressure system was located approximately 200 miles east of Daytona Beach. The system remains disorganized with limited showers and thunderstorms around the low. Environmental conditions are expected to become slightly more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the system meanders near the Florida peninsula.

8am EDT 24 July -- NHC is monitoring a low pressure area 200 miles E of Daytona Beach, FL. This system has a medium (60%) chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next 48 h. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate later today.https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/RdrVtxL11n — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 24, 2021

As the system remains nearby, it will initially pull in drier air to the peninsula, lowering rain chances for Saturday. The disturbance could move closer to Florida Sunday and Monday enhancing rain and storm chances.

A tropical depression is a tropical system with a defined center containing maximum sustained winds of 38 miles per hour or less. A tropical system receives a name when it becomes a tropical storm, having maximum sustained winds ranging from 39-73 miles per hour. A hurricane contains maximum sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or greater.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.