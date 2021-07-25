Find a way to stay cool! Heat, lower rain chances continue Sunday

Partly Cloudy icon
Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ll want to be prepared to water your plants in most cases Sunday. With the exception of few downpours or storms, mainly along the coast, most of Central Florida will be dry and hot Sunday. The tropical wave just off of the east coast of Florida will continue to pull dry air down the peninsula of Florida. This will help keep rain chances on the lower side.

A few tropical downpours will move on shore through Sunday as they pinwheel that area of low pressure in the Atlantic. A stray storm or two may sneak inland as a result.

Highs inland by the afternoon climb back into the low-to-mid 90s, upper 80s along the coast.

Much higher storm chances return Monday afternoon with the routine afternoon storms kicking back into gear.

An elevated rip current risk remains along the east coast beaches. Use caution if planning on entering the water. Tropical downpours will be moving in and and out at times through Sunday.

The tropics as a whole remain extremely quiet. A tropical wave, just off of the coast of Florida, does have the potential, however, to become a tropical depression over the next 48 hours. Other than a few tropical downpours, impacts from this system will be extremely low to Florida, regardless on if it becomes a tropical depression or not.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

