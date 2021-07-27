Some strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s typical summer pattern continues Tuesday with sea breeze storms expected to bring some strong storms to the area.

Highs will be in the 90s in the Orlando area, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1914.

Rain chances stand at 50% from Tuesday through Thursday before dipping to 40% Friday through Sunday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.14 inches this year.

Strong storms possible in Central Florida

Tracking the tropics

A weak area of low pressure continues to spin off the Georgia coast.

The system has a 10% chance of development within the next five days as it moves away from Florida.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

Hurricane season runs through November.