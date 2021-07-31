Feels like temperatures soar into triple digits Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not the heat that will get you, but the humidity! You’ve likely heard that or have said that yourself. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100-108 degrees at times.

The heat index or “feels like” is not made up value. Your body cools itself by sweating and then having that sweat evaporate by the air. It’s a process known as evaporative cooling. When there is more humidity in the air, your sweat doesn’t evaporate as much and therefor your body won’t cool down, leading to more heat-related illnesses. There’s a long math equation that calculates the value.

There will still be a stray storm around Saturday afternoon, but they will be few and far between. With the lower storm chances, it will be a touch hotter as high temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 90s. Rain chances stay low again Sunday. More typical rain and storm chances return by the middle of the week.

Beach forecast:

Ad

Most of the afternoon will be dry with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. A few storms could sneak into the beaches late in the afternoon and early evening, but most will be dry.

Tropics update:

The Atlantic remains quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.