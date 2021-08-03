Light rain early, strong storms later in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Persistent light-to-moderate rain fell in parts of Central Florida on Tuesday morning as it tracked east through areas north of Orlando.

The rainfall may diminish some through daybreak, but skies will likely remain mostly cloudy.

Additional development of showers and storms will be possible Tuesday morning into Lake County and east through the I-4 corridor. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will then develop into the afternoon, with another chance for storms as the sea breezes collide.

With all this activity, rain chances will remain high at 70 percent for most of the viewing area.

Expect some storms to be strong this afternoon, leading to the possibility of a brief funnel cloud or weak tornado near the coast. Additional storm threats will include lightning, torrential downpours and localized heavy rainfall around 2-3 inches.

Should higher cloud cover hold on across northern portions of east Central Florida long enough, highs in this area will likely not break out of the upper 80s. Otherwise, highs in the low 90s are expected before storms increase across the area.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 70s.

An area of low pressure along a weak stationary front to our north will keep this unsettled weather pattern through Wednesday.

Light rain early, strong storms later

