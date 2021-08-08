Sea breezes clash near I-4 later Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla – After patchy fog burns off, sunshine will be out for the remainder of the morning. Expect puffy clouds to gradually develop with the heating of the day. Highs Sunday again top out in the low-to-mid 90s.

The east coast sea breeze will lite up just inland of the beaches early in the afternoon and march toward I-4 closer to dinner. The west coast sea breeze will also be moving inland at the same time. The collision, where the strongest storms will be, will be closer to the I-4 corridor Sunday. Storms and rain will fade for the second half of the evening.

The east coast sea breeze is dominant Monday and will push all of the storms from east to west.

Beach forecast:

Watch out for a stray storm or lightning as storms get going close to the beach in between 1-3 p.m. Most of the day will be dry Sunday and Monday as the storms move inland. Be mindful that initially the storms will be close enough to produce lightning near the beach. There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday.

Tropical update:

The NHC continues to highlight three areas in the Atlantic. There have been some changes to the development percentages. Click here for the latest.