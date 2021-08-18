Scorcher: Heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dryer air is working into the atmosphere, leading to lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Central Florida.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain as the sea breezes fire up later in the day.

But because we will have less rain, temperatures will heat up faster.

Expect a high in the mid-90s for the next several days and through the weekend, but it will feel like close to 110 degrees.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1916.

Rain chances stay fairly low through the weekend, with lots of heat.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.79 inches this year.

