Scorcher: Heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

Average high in Orlando is 92

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Cocoa Beach sunrise.
Cocoa Beach sunrise. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dryer air is working into the atmosphere, leading to lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Central Florida.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain as the sea breezes fire up later in the day.

But because we will have less rain, temperatures will heat up faster.

Expect a high in the mid-90s for the next several days and through the weekend, but it will feel like close to 110 degrees.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1916.

Rain chances stay fairly low through the weekend, with lots of heat.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.79 inches this year.

SCORCHER: It's getting hot up in here

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

