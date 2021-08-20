Beach weekend: Extreme heat forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to pinpoint low rain chances and lots of heat in Central Florida over the next several days.

Expect highs in the mid-90s in the Orlando area, but temperatures will feel like the triple digits, approaching 110 degrees.

This trend will continue through the early part of next week.

Rain chances stand at 30% through the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.26 inches in 2021.

Pinpointing the tropics

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Grace continues to move closer to Mexico, away from the Bay of Campeche, and will bring a chance for flooding as it strengthens into a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Henri will move close to the northeastern U.S. through the weekend, bringing possible flooding as it also strengthens into a hurricane.

The Weather Prediction Center late Thursday issued the last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Fred, which was located over New Hampshire.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic, several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This wave is expected to interact with another wave emerging off the African coast over the next day or two. Afterward, environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development by the beginning of next week as the system moves gradually to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

It’s too soon to know the system’s path once in the central Atlantic.

There’s a 20% chance of it developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

