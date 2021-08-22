Record heat possible Sunday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Here we go again! The streak of days in the mid 90s looks to continue Sunday. There will be sunshine mixed with a few clouds to start, but most will be dry. A stray downpour may sneak into areas well to the north of Orlando before lunch.

Looks for more storms to fire after about 1 or 2, starting around I-95 and I-75 along the sea breezes and moving inland. The collision of east and west coast sea breeze, where the storms will be at their strongest, will be right along and to the east of I-4.

A few record high temperatures could be tied or broken Sunday. Regardless, it will continue to feel like 100-110 with the humidity factored in. Highs stay in the mid 90s for most most of the week ahead.

Rain chances take a dip through the middle of the week as dry, dusty air from the Saharan Desert arrives. You may notice enhanced sunrises/sunsets starting Sunday as the leading edge arrives. The dust will thicken up high in the atmosphere through the latter part of the week creating a hazy sky. Air quality may be slightly reduced during this time. For more on the Saharan Dust click here.

Beach forecast:

Look for storms to fire just inland after about 1-2. Be on the lookout for lightning strikes nearby. These storms will initially move inland, but will hen be forced back towards the east coast beaches later in the evening.

The rip current threat has lowered, but is still moderate. Always use caution when entering the ocean.

Tropics Update:

Grace has dissipated over Mexico and Henri nears landfall in the Northeast U.S. An additional wave has a low chance for development in the eastern Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to Florida at this time