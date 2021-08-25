Less rain, more heat in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances Wednesday as some drier air is working into the Central Florida atmosphere.

Expect high temperatures in the Orlando area in the mid-90s, with a 30% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1915.

Rain chances increase Thursday through the weekend to 60%, with a few stronger storms likely late in the afternoons.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.29 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a couple of days from a tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday said the wave has 70% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic, about 1,000 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds. Afterward, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns east over the central Atlantic.

The system has also has a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

And a tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

Some development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by this weekend.

Currently, the NHC gives it a 30% chance to develop.

As of now, the disturbances are not expected to directly impact Florida.

The next three named storms will be called Ida, Julian and Kate.

Hurricane season peaks on Sept. 10 and runs until Dec. 1.

