It won’t be quite as hot in Central Florida. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase over the next couple of days as more moisture works into Central Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain Wednesday, with rain chances staying at 60% Thursday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will see a 40% coverage of rain for the end of the week.

The rain and cloud cover will help keep high temperatures from soaring into the mid-90s.

Not quite as hot in Central Florida

Orlando will see a high near 89 degrees on Hump Day, below the normal high of 91 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1907.

Tuesday’s high was 95 in Orlando, 2 degrees shy of the record.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 6.30 inches this year.