Weak front brings scattered showers, storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak cool front is currently sitting over Central Florida Saturday, which will act as a triggering mechanism for a few scattered showers and storms throughout the weekend.

Pooled moisture near the front will remain in place with storm coverage favoring inland areas by the afternoon. Storm coverage sits at 40-50% after 2 p.m, with a few stronger storms lingering a few hours after sunset.

Saturday’s highs will warm into the upper 80s along the immediate coast and into the lower 90s elsewhere.

We are expecting some relief from the persistent deep moisture by the start of next week, as the stalled boundary washes out and high pressure regains control.

Rain chances will trend down to 30-40% by Monday.