More clouds, few storms around Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mostly cloudy skies will continue across Central Florida Sunday. A few storms will be possible, mainly after lunch, but much of the region will be dry. Even with a mainly gray day, highs top out around 90 degrees.

A slightly higher chance for storms comes back Monday under continued mostly cloudy skies.

Beach forecast:

Life-threatening rip currents continue at east coast beaches Sunday. A few downpours will be around early in the afternoon, but most of the day is dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Tropics update:

There are five areas being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. There are no immediate threats to Florida at this time.