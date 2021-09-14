LIVE RADAR: Storms will move east to west across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in an unsettled pattern in Central Florida, with tropical moisture all around.

Be prepared for afternoon storms for the next couple of days as we heat up.

Expect a high temperature of 91 in Orlando on Tuesday, with a 50% coverage of afternoon storms. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1920.

High temperatures in Orlando will be near 90 all week.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 5.49 inches since the first of the year.

Storms to move east to west across Central Fla.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Nicholas will bring flooding rain to Texas as It made landfall early Tuesday morning near Sargent Beach, Texas, with winds up to 75 mph.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located just west of the African coast is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that are showing signs of organization.

Gradual development of this disturbance is expected over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend while the system moves west at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Currently, computer models show the disturbance tracking west for days before turning north. It’s too early to tell, however, the exact path of the system.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure is expected to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough.

Some gradual development of this system is forecast thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwest or north across the western Atlantic.

The NHC says the system has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be called Odette, Peter and Rose.