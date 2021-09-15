LIVE RADAR: Tropical moisture brings rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be lots of tropical moisture across Central Florida -- and all of Florida -- over the next several days.

Rain chances will be up to 50% in the Orlando area on Wednesday and 70% on Thursday and and Friday.

High temperatures will be close to the average for this time of year, which is 90 degrees.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 99.

Expect rain chances at 60% for Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando’s rain deficit in 2021 stands at 5.45 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to turn over Texas and Louisiana, dumping lots of rain that will result in more flooding.

Early Wednesday, Nicholas was 15 miles west-northwest of Port Arthur, Texas, moving east-northeast at 6 mph. The depression had sustained winds of 35 mph.

Elsewhere in the tropics, showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure area a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show signs of organization.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally west at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance has a 90% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Computer models show the system tracking mostly west for the next several days. Many models show it turning north near Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The system has a 70% chance of development over the next five days as it takes a projected path up the East Coast of the United States, away from Florida.

And lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa toward the end of the week.

The NHC says it has a 20% chance to develop.

The next named storms will be called Odette, Peter and Rose.