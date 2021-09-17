LIVE RADAR: More much-needed rain to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint tropical moisture across Central Florida that will set the stage for afternoon storms that could linger into your evening plans on Friday as well as the weekend.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Friday and a 60% coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures in Orlando will be close to the average of 90 for the next several days. The normal high for today is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1988.

Orlando received 0.04 inches of rain on Thursday, placing its rain deficit in 2021 at 5.85 inches.

More much-needed rain to fall on Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

What is left of Nicholas continues to weaken as a remnant low centered over Louisiana, but it is still bringing rain to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Meantime, showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located about 1,100 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

However, a tropical depression could still form over the weekend as the system is expected to move west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center says the wave has a 70% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Elsewhere, a broad area of low pressure is located about 100 miles southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Although the circulation of this system has become a little better defined, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized and mainly well to the east of the center. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves north to north-northeast off the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. Coasts.

Regardless of development, the system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. Coasts through the weekend.

The NHC says it has a 70% chance to develop over the next five says.

And lastly, disorganized thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It has a 20% chance to develop as it moves west-northwest.